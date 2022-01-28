Loyal to Local: Christopher Kelly Candles

Owners and cousins Amy and Stephanie named their company after some very special family members

ST. LOUIS — Over the past year or so, we have learned about so many businesses that came about during the pandemic – just like this one.

In today’s Loyal to Local, Show Me St. Louis featured Christopher Kelly Candle Company.

Cousins Amy and Stephanie had been talking about bringing more eco-friendly products into their lives and homes… and they burn a lot of candles.

So, they started researching ingredients and different companies they could work with that used nontoxic and vegan-friendly ingredients.

This women-owned and family-owned business has a variety of different scents to choose from, including ones that are available year-round, as well as seasonal options.

As for the name of the company, they decided to name it after some very special family members of theirs.

“Christopher of Christopher Kelly is my brother that passed away 29 years ago. He had a brain tumor and died when he was seven years old,” said Amy.

The ‘Kelly’ is after Stephanie’s grandmother. “So, we’re cousins, and it’s grandma on the other side. But she was a grandma to everybody and was a really awesome lady. And she was a Missouri Botanical Garden volunteer and loved gardening. So, we created a candle after her,” said Stephanie.

Purchases to Christopher Kelly Candles not only support a small, local business, but it can also go toward a good cause when you purchase one of their specialty candles.

“Our specialty candles, which are The Christopher and The Kelly, and for each of those for the Christopher, we donate to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital because that’s where my brother was. And we donate to Missouri Botanical Garden for The Kelly candle,” said Amy.