City Foundry STL, the International Institute of St. Louis to host World Refugee Day Celebration on Saturday

Durant explains World Refugee Day is an international day designated to honor refugees around the globe. It celebrates the strength and courage of people forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. The International Institute of St. Louis is hosting this event to celebrate St. Louis’ diverse culture and to spread awareness of the services available to refugees and immigrants from the International Institute of St. Louis, such as educational opportunities, workforce solutions, social services, and more. The event is free to attend – we will have a multicultural market for shopping on Foundry Way, live entertainment from performers like DJ Carlos, Tropical Mood, Deepshikha Banerjee which includes an Indian Dance Lesson, and more, and an awards ceremony honoring three inspiring refugees in the St. Louis Community.