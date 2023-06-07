City Foundry STL in running for USA Today's best food hall

The City Foundry STL is nominated in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards. Here's how you can vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The City Foundry STL was one of 20 food halls nominated by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the best food hall in the U.S.

The Midtown St. Louis food hall is packed full of options for foodies, with more than 15 local vendors offering unique cuisines, such as Asian-Mexican fusion, Afro-Caribbean, Creole, Yucatán, Hawaiian and pan-Italian.

According to the City Foundry website, the full list of food vendors includes 4 Hens Creole Kitchen, Buenos Aires Cafe, Chez Ali, Chicken Scratch Rotisserie, Fordo's Killer Pizza, Good Day, Hello Poke, Intergalactic Burgers, Kalbi Taco Shack, Patty's Cheesecakes, Poptimism STL, Press Waffle Co., STL Toasted, Subdivision Sandwich Co., Sur Este and the Kitchen Bar.

“We are proud to receive this nomination in less than two years since our opening,” Will Smith of New + Found said in a statement. “In this short time, we have grown from 11 to 17 kitchens, with plans for more. We envisioned the Food Hall as a celebration of the best of St. Louis’ food culture, providing a launch pad for concepts from a group of diverse, local chefs - many first-time operators. This nomination is an acknowledgment of the authentic food experiences that guests can experience at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL.”

Fans can vote online once per day through July 3 to narrow down USA Today's list down from the top 20 to the 10 best food halls.

As of Wednesday morning, the City Foundry was in fourth place behind Assembly Food Hall in Nashville, Budd Dairy Food Hall in Columbus and Chelsea Market in New York City.

USA Today's 10Best will announce the official food hall rankings on July 14.