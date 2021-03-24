Count on Eckert’s for some Egg-Citement this spring!

Eckert’s is ready to invite families back out to the farm for their first large festival of the year!

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert’s 2021 Easter Egg-Citement is on and Dana got to take a peek at what is in store. Eckert’s is so excited and ready for this year’s event, especially because last year they were not able to do it.

You’re invited to Eckert’s Belleville Farm on Saturday, March 27th, Sunday March 28th, Friday Aril 2nd, and Saturday April 3rd. The Easter Egg-Citement event will be full of family fun, but in a socially responsible and safe way of course. Bring your basket and mask and get ready to hop on down the bunny trail.

Tickets are required, you just need to pick your time slot at Eckerts.com. The hunt times are from 9am until 4pm and numbers will be limited.

Not only will there be an egg hunt, but kids can get up close to the animals on the farm as well. They will also get to plant a seed, take a tractor ride, and take home a tasty treat from the Eckert’s bakery to decorate.

New this year is a giant Easter basket! It is about 5.5 feet tall and 5.5 feet wide, perfect for a family photo opportunity.

Get your tickets and reserve your spot online at Eckerts.com. Tickets are $12 per kid and adults get in free. The farm is located at 951 South Green Mount Road in Belleville, Il. The Egg-Citement starts Saturday March 27th and 28th and continues on April 2nd and 3rd.

