MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — Inside Shannon Hale’s “she-shed” in the Metro East is where the crafter and certified interior designer makes magic happen for her popular YouTube channel.

She is known on YouTube as the Daily DIYer, and there’s nothing this ‘do it yourself-er’ can’t do with a dollar.

Her most popular content is the Dollar Tree DIYs. The videos are binge-worthy because the projects are inexpensive and come together in no time.

You’ll find 900 videos full of craft projects from small to big.