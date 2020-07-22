PhD Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori can tell you how much your thrift store objects and antiques are worth

When in doubt, don’t throw it out – ask Dr. Lori instead.

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Lori has appraised everything from Beanie Babies to a Leonardo da Vinci painting. Whatever it is, she loves telling people what it’s worth.

“I’m helping them to identify objects at thrift stores and other places, and to identify them properly, know what they’re really worth and flip them,” said PhD Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori.

She is the star antiques appraiser on the History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island and Discovery Channel’s Auction Kings.

You can also hire her to appear on your screen for Zoom parties, which is something she started doing before the pandemic, but now it has really caught on.

She often meets with families who want to learn more about those thrift store finds or antiques that have been passed down for generations.

For more information on Dr. Lori, visit drloriv.com or watch her videos on YouTube.