Art is like an extreme sport at a new DIY arts and crafts studio in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS — Art is more like an extreme sport at a new DIY arts and crafts studio in the Chesterfield Valley.

Pinspiration offers many activities, but the Jackson Pollock-inspired ‘Splatter Room’ is the most popular. They dress you up in protective gear, and you get the room to yourself for an hour.

The activities at Pinspiration bring in a variety of different crowds and appeal to all ages. Aside from the Splatter Room, there is also a spin art machine.

Owner Amanda Wibbenmeyer says it operates a lot like a restaurant.

“Anytime you make a reservation or walk in, choose any of the projects. We will get together everything in the right spot,” said Wibbenmeyer.

There are more than forty projects to choose from – from dream catchers to string art to monogrammed wine glasses, acrylic pouring and more.

For those who prefer to stay home, Pinspiration offers take home kits.

If you do choose to come in-person, you’ll receive step by step directions and a personal guide to help you in the process.

Pinspiration is located at 164 Chesterfield Commons E. Rd. in Clock Tower Plaza. For more information and to make a reservation, call (636) 778-1233 or visit pinspiration.com.

