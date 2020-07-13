Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with ‘The Great Ice Cream Chase’

The virtual run is a way to support locally owned ice cream shops in the St. Louis region.

ST. LOUIS — July is National Ice Cream Month, and The Great Ice Cream Chase is happening throughout the month of July 2020.

The virtual run is a way to support locally owned ice cream shops in the St. Louis region while celebrating one of summer’s delicious traditions – ice cream!

How it works: you can run or ride your bike whenever it is convenient for you and submit your times to see how you stack up against the competition.

The idea is to see how far you can go running or riding this summer virtually by going from one location to the next in The Ice Cream Trail Challenge.

You will start out in Wentzville, Missouri at Fritz’s Frozen Custard and make your way back to the city – going through St. Charles, Florissant, Maryland Heights, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Valley Park, Kirkwood, Richmond Heights, Maplewood, Shrewsbury, South Hampton, Dutchtown, Tower Grove, Lafayette Square – with a beautiful finish going passed the Gateway Arch.

If you don’t think you can make it to all of those, you can choose the distance you want to commit to – a 5K, 10K, 10-mile or 25-mile.

After you’re finished, you will record your time, and they ask that you just be honest. You will receive a $10 ice cream gift card to one of the nine locally owned ice cream shops participating, as well as a finisher medal.

There is also a kids’ race and various other events to choose from, If you’re interested in signing up, visit icecreamchasestl.com. There, you can also find more information and a list of participating ice cream shops.

