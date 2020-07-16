Read books and win prizes | St. Louis County Library holds Summer Reading Club

Summer Reading Club runs through August 8, 2020.

ST. LOUIS — Every summer, the St. Louis County Library holds its Summer Reading Club. This year, it runs through August 8, 2020.

The club kicked off June 1, 2020. It’s a way for those of all ages to read new books, along with a chance to win prizes.

So far this year, there have been 15,000 people sign up to participate.

The Summer Reading Club is exclusively online. You earn points for reading, attending virtual library events and completely community activities.

One minute of reading = 1 point. You can keep track of your points online or using a paper tracker available to print out.

There are different prizes for every age group, including books, earbuds, gift cards, iPads and even a Saint Louis Zoo membership.

It’s not too late to sign up. To register, visit slcl.org.

