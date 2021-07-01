x
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau creates free ‘Eagle Watchers Passport’

Hundreds of eagles have migrated to our backyard right along the Mississippi.

ILLINOIS, USA — The pandemic has canceled many events, but here’s something COVID-19 can’t mess with: the annual migration of bald eagles.

Hundreds of eagles have migrated to our backyard right along the Mississippi, and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau has created a free passport to help you spot them.

This feature will help you explore all the stops in Southwest Illinois on the self-guided eagle watchers tour.

To download the free Eagle Watchers Passport, visit explore.riversandroutes.com. There, you will enter your name and phone number, and they will text your passport to you which can be saved to your phone. It’s valid January 1, 2021 – March 1, 2021.

