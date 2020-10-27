Eckert’s Halloween Fun!

Eckert’s wants to make sure this Halloween is still full of lot of treats!

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Halloween is anything but typical this year, but that hasn’t stopped Eckert’s. They are bringing some old favorites back from the dead. Angie Eckert is here to fill us in on what all the buzz is about.

Eckert’s is leaning into the Halloween spirit this year while still keeping us safe. Angie tells us that they are bringing back a Halloween Scavenger hunt on Friday and Saturday of Halloween Weekend. At the end of the hunt, you get a bag of goodies! There will also be a costume parade at 10am and 2pm on both Friday and Saturday.

There are tons of goodies in the store as well, including their apple cider.

All of this Halloween Fun is happening at Eckert’s Belleville location. Learn more and make reservations for the scavenger hunt at Eckerts.com.

