ENT Now is a specialty walk-in clinic for ear, nose & throat problems

DES PERES, Mo. — ENT Now is a walk-in clinic for ear, nose and throat conditions. Dr. James Hartman serves as medical director of the clinic, which shares space with his primary practice, Town & Country ENT. Tracey Swaringen is the allergy nurse who works with Dr. Hartman and manages the allergy testing and treatment.

Established by Sound Health Services in 2017, they serve patients seeking immediate care for routine ENT needs.

Appointments are no required, but patients can call ahead for an appointment if they choose to.

Patients have embraced the concept of ENT Now because of the convenience and peace of mind knowing that they can get in and get seen when needed without having to wait days or weeks for an appointment.

They treat strep throat, ear infections, sinus infections, allergies, and nosebleeds in both adults and children. They also perform a lot of ear wax removal. Any condition involving the ear, nose, or throat, they will see.

Since COVID-19 began, they have been doing rapid COVID testing and have performed more than 25,000 tests. They have a separate entrance and waiting area for patients needing COVID testing. With flu season upon us, we can test for both flu and COVID for symptomatic patients.

They also have a full-service hearing department with audiologists who perform diagnostic hearing tests as well as fit and service hearing aids. Additionally, there is a voice and swallowing department with speech pathologists who work with Dr. Hartman to evaluate patients for voice and swallowing problems. And they help patients in their rehab after he performs surgery for head and neck cancer.

Tracey Swaringen is the allergy nurse who manages testing and allergy treatments. Most people may not know that otolaryngologists are the specialists who helped develop current allergy testing techniques and immunotherapy treatment. At ENT Now, they offer two types of allergy testing to help their providers discover if allergies are the cause of a patient’s symptoms.

If allergies are identified during testing, they offer several treatment options, including allergy shots and under-the-tongue allergy drops. They educate their patients and work with them to customize the right treatment plan to help them achieve the best relief.

As far as insurance, they accept most major health insurance plans. One advantage of going to ENT Now for care rather than an urgent care center is that they bill as a specialty office, which is typically a lower rate than urgent care. Plus, you get seen quickly by an experienced ENT provider at ENT Now.

You can find ENT Now at 1010 Old Des Peres Road. For more information, call (314) 729-0077 or visit soundhealthservices.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.