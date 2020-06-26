Check out Escape Challenge St. Louis!

Check out the locally made and run Escape Challenge St. Louis!

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Looking for a fun, safe way to spend some time with a small group of friends or family? Escape Challenge St. Louis is back open! They are getting ready to debut a brand new challenge made with baseball fans in mind.

Escape Challenge St. Louis is made by St. Louisans, for St. Louisans! They are a family owned business, and everyone works together on building the rooms. The staff has done the research and their rooms are very highly rated! You are locked in a room and left to figure out the situation and how to get out of it by solving various puzzles.

The challenges are fun for everyone! Escape Challenge St. Louis hosts all different groups of people, and there is a puzzle for everyone. They recommend a group of about 4-5 people to be successful but is has been done with more and less! The max is around 8-10 people.

Many policies have been put in place to keep employees and visitors safe. The start times are staggered so groups that don’t know each other aren’t starting at the same time. Each room is private as well. There has been diligent disinfecting as well.

Not only do they have an Office themed room and a Stranger Things room, but now they have Three Strikes! This room is baseball themed for everyone who has missed the summer season.

For more information visit escapechallengestl.com. Escape Challenge St. Louis is located at 11978 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. Right now, there is an Explore St. Louis Passport Special where you can get 20% off all rooms! Learn more at escapechallengestl.com/explorestl.

