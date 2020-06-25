Explore St. Louis: Regional Arts Commission

The St. Louis arts community is resilient and eager to get back to its patrons.

ST. LOUIS — It is easy to take things for granted in your city if you live there. We spoke to the St. Louis Regional Arts Commission for a reminder of the incredible arts we have access to here in our city.

Sherry Sissac, Deputy Director of the Regional Arts Commission, tells us how the pandemic has been affecting art here in St. Louis. The arts venues have been closed and many shows, concerts, and performances have been canceled. She notes that the arts and culture sector of St. Louis generates nearly $600 million and provides over 20,000 jobs in the greater St. Louis area. Since the start of the pandemic, Sherry says that nearly 90% of St. Louis city and county arts institutions have canceled events.

Arts organizations were able to stay connected with their audiences during the pandemic with virtual performances and online educational resources. In some cases, previous concerts were re-broadcast and actors live streamed performances in empty theaters. Artists will always find a way to reach the public.

St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce is launching a new endeavor this month! St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce helps artists to be business-people and raises awareness about their art and events. ST. LOUIS - There is a new organization here in St. Louis helping artists of all kinds strengthen the business side of their brains.

Arts organizations are taking a very measured approach to re-opening to ensure the safety of every person that comes through its venues. Sadly, Sherry says that many venues will be unable to open until next year.

Find information about everything the Regional Arts Commission does online at racstl.org. You can also get more re-opening information at explorestlouis.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.