How does tourism affect the St. Louis economy?

As attractions around St. Louis begin to re-open, Explore St. Louis wants locals to get out and re-explore their city responsibly.

ST. LOUIS — This week we are helping you re-explore St. Louis with our Virtual Passport Experience in partnership with Explore St. Louis. Every year millions of visitors come to our city, and Explore St. Louis is here to help us understand the impact those visitors have.

President of Explore St. Louis, Kathleen Ratcliffe, is here to tell us all about what they do. Kathleen says that each year St. Louis attracts about 25 to 26 million visitors. This is a huge influx of new revenue into our economy, and more than 88,000 people are employed in tourism related businesses in our region.

St. Louis is an easy drive market for people throughout the Midwest. Route 66 helps to draw international travelers to St. Louis as well. In terms of business, people come from all over to have meetings here.

Many attractions in the St. Louis area have figured out how to create virtual experiences for their customers. Now that some places are starting to re-open, Explore St. Louis is encouraging locals to go back and explore some attractions they maybe haven’t seen yet or have not seen in a while.

Check the explorestlouis.com website regularly for all of the updates about re-opening information and offers. You can download your own Passport to STL there as well.

