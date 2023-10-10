Fright at the (City) Museum

Take frights and fun to a new level this October at City Museum!

ST. LOUIS — Its time for Fright at the Museum, City Museum's fearfully fun Halloween season events now through October 29, 2023.

Step into a world of spine-tingling wonder at this one-of-a-kind event: Fright at the Museum will amaze, mystify, and thoroughly entertain as guests embark on a journey through a realm of oddities and curiosities that will leave them both thrilled and captivated.

Special exhibits throughout the museum provide an immersive experience like never before. Dare to venture into the unknown and explore carefully curated exhibits of the bizarre, the enigmatic, and the extraordinary.

These special exhibits feature:

Skeleton’s Ball

Mingo Monster Mash

Cemetery Secrets

Insectarium

Web Town

Unfaithful Friends Cemetary

Portrait Passage: Faces of Terror

Lights, Camera, No Action: A Mouse Taxidermy Display

Dinner Detectives will host murder mystery diners on select Fridays during the season. Guests will solve a hilarious mystery while feasting on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and guests may find themselves as a Prime Suspect before they know it! Dates: Fridays 10/6, 10/27, 11/3 and Saturday 11/18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets includes general admission to the Museum on the day of the event.

City Museum is located at 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, MO 63103. City Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during October except for Monday, October 9, Indigenous Peoples Day. The attraction is open at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. CIty Museum stays open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during October.

For more information, visit citymuseum.org.