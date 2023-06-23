City Museum is No. 2 best immersive experience in country, USA Today says

USA Today's list recognized art spaces that offer "multisensory experiences that are meant to immerse you in the art itself."

ST. LOUIS — Another national publication is recognizing St. Louis for its exciting experiences. USA Today announced Friday that the City Museum was rated the No. 2 best immersive art experience in the country by its readers.

The large, interactive features of the City Museum "was created well before the term 'immersive art' became a thing," according to USA Today.

The artist-built museum has "a bit of everything," the publication said. The museum's attractions, which range from man-made caves that wind through the heart of the 600,000-square-foot building, a Ferris wheel and a 10-story spiral slide to giant treehouses, a skateless park and the world's largest working pencil, instill a sense of wonder in kids and adults alike.

While daytime is for kids and families to explore the art that lies within the museum located at 750 North 16th St. in St. Louis, City Nights - the museum's themed Friday night event series - is for those 21 and older.

Single-day tickets for the City Museum start at $20, and kids under 3 years old get in for free. Member passes are also available. Click here to purchase yours.

