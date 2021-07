It’s all designed by local artists.

ST. LOUIS — Golf the Galleries is back at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries for its 4th season.

It’s all designed by local artists. Photojournalist Kenney Koger was able to visit this year’s nine-hole mini golf installation.

Golf the Galleries is going on now through Monday, September 6, 2021. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under.