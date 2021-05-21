Loyal to Local: Goshen Coffee

It’s located at Trace on the Parkway where a lot of growth is happening in Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Goshen Coffee has quite the story and tie to the town of Edwardsville, Illinois.

The local business was founded in 2002 on the principle that great specialty coffee should be accessible to all.

Goshen Coffee opened its first café last year in the heart of the pandemic.

A majority of roasteries in the U.S. are led by men, and that was the case with Goshen Coffee until this year when Jennifer Hughey took over as CEO. Jennifer’s brother-in-law bought the Goshen Coffee Company about 10 years ago. He built the coffee roasting company to what it is today – with Jennifer now leading the track for the future.

Her goal is to grow the company nationally. With a little setback due to the pandemic, Goshen Coffee opened its café in Edwardsville of August last year. The café has a drive thru, which was helpful during the pandemic since the inside of the café was closed until March 2021. Along with a drive thru is an outdoor patio for visitors to enjoy.

It’s located at Trace on the Parkway where a lot of growth is happening in Edwardsville.

There is, of course, coffee on the menu, but there are also healthy food options, such as avocado toast, salads, and bowls. There are pastries, as well, if you prefer something sweet to go with your coffee.

Along with the great coffee you can enjoy every day, Goshen is known for its unique “Secret Stash” high-end coffee. It’s super exclusive and limited edition with one-of-a-kind packaging. It’s usually only available for two to three months out of the year.