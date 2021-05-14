Loyal to Local: Loverly Clothing & Textiles

Visitors will find clothing, accessories, and gifts.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Tammy Carlson opened Loverly Boutique in Edwardsville, Illinois after having over 20 years of retail experience. It has always been a dream of hers after studying clothing and textiles in college and working for large stores, such as Bath & Body Works and Nine West Shoes.

With her children all grown up, she decided the timing was right to open Loverly Clothing & Textiles in October 2020.

Her goal from the start has always been to be exactly what the community needed. She wanted it to be a boutique in town where people can shop and not have to travel too far to do so. Visitors will find clothing, accessories, and gifts all geared toward women.

Loverly Clothing & Textiles is located at 6189 Bennett Drive, Suite A. It is open 7 days a week.

Hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 a.m. – 4 p.m.