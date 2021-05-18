Greater St. Louis, Inc. wants to help St. Louis grow

Greater St. Louis, Inc has a special campaign where St. Louisans can show their love for local businesses.

ST. LOUIS — May is small business month! The #LoveLocalSTL campaign promotes everything awesome about our local businesses. Dana spoke with the CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., Jason Hall, to learn more.

Jason tells us that Greater St. Louis, Inc. was created when 5 groups came together and merged at the end of 2020. He says that they realized how St. Louis has great economic momentum right now but needed a better way to speak with one voice in the global economy. They needed to lead with one voice, one agenda, and establish a clear metropolitan region anchored by its urban core.

Jason then explains the 2030 Jobs Plan. Greater St. Louis, Inc. wants to make sure that all residents are included in benefitting from the economic growth that St. Louis is seeing. It was important to write down the jobs plan so we know exactly where we want to go and how we can get there in the next 10 years.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. has partnered with 5 On Your Side to support local businesses. Jason says that small businesses are the backbone of any economy and they anchor main streets and neighborhoods. Public feedback shows that small businesses are very valued in our area.

Greater St. Louis, Inc has a special campaign where St. Louisans can show their love for local businesses. Jason mentions how one of the best things we can do to create jobs is to support local businesses. Especially after the affects of the pandemic, we need to go out and spend our money locally. So, #LoveLocalSTL was launched to help show pride in all our local businesses and encourage residents to support those establishments.

Go to thestl.com/lovelocalSTL to find the love local downloads and start posting on social media and printing signs to support our small businesses.

