Explore St. Louis: Hamilton Restaurant Group

The Hamilton Restaurant Group has created a safe environment for customers to feel comfortable going out again.

ST. LOUIS — We are continuing to re-explore St. Louis with the wonderfully diverse restaurants in our city. Many of them are open again and they want you to feel comfortable when you visit. This is why they have gone to great lengths to create a safe environment so you can truly feel good about going out again.

The Hamilton Restaurant Group is mainly Eleven Eleven Mississippi which is right on Mississippi in Lafayette Square. They have Vin de Set, a rooftop bar and patio, PW Pizza, 21 Street Brewers Bar, Hamilton’s Urban Steak House, and more! All of them are now back open for curbside and carryout, and PW Pizza is open for lunch.

Moulin, their banquet business, will be back open in two weeks. While their hourly employees had to be laid off, they have kept in touch and have given them weekly meals. The managers were divided up into groups of two to complete projects around the restaurants.

The number one goal is guest and staff safety! The recommendations are both sensible and they want people to feel comfortable. All staff wear masks and there has been physical separation of some spaces. There is also social distancing of all the tables. Guests are asked to wear masks in and out to the restaurant but may remove them at their tables.

It is very important to support restaurants right now, even if you still just want takeout! Find out more about the Hamilton Restaurant Group at hamiltonhospitality.net and check out explorestlouis.com for all the information on deals and re-openings.

