Lary Eckert has some exciting news!

Eckert's fans living in St. Louis, this one is for you!

MANCHESTER, Mo. — We learned some pretty exciting news, right from Lary Eckert himself! Eckert’s is coming to the Missouri side of the river in the form of Eckert’s St. Louis Market!

Lary says it is great for Eckert’s to be able to be in the same location, 79 Nationalway Shopping Center, for a second year. It opens today and will be there though the end of August. This is a seasonal store, and in the past, it lasted about 10 weeks. They have all the summer favorites that they have on the farm with some additional treats.

Summer is a great time for Eckert’s with their peach harvest, and Lary says that peaches are the queen of fruits! Eckert’s peaches are so great because they let them ripen on the tree. The early varieties of peaches are already out, and they will continue to come out through the summer.

Get fresh fruit, baked goods, custard, and more at Eckert's Farm and Country Store!

Eckert’s is very conscious of the safety of their customers and staff, and everyone who works in the store is wearing a mask. There is also a lot of sanitizing and hand washing. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks as well.

Learn more at eckerts.com or by calling 800-745-0513. The store is open daily through August 30 from 9am – 6pm.

