Loyal to Local: Honey I’m Home Nutritious Foods

ST. LOUIS — Putting a healthy, nutritious meal on the dinner table every night can be a lot of work for many people. Today’s Loyal to Local introduces a company that can do the work for you.

Honey I’m Home Nutritious Foods’ motto is, “Stress free. Nutritious foods. Delivered to you!”

Here is how it works: pick your meals and a delivery date. From there, Honey I’m Home Nutritious Foods will deliver your meals. All you have to do is reheat.

The standard meals come balanced with 3 to 5 ounces of protein and 3 ounces of vegetables. The company consults with nutritionists to ensure the meals are balanced and can fit a variety of diets, including keto and vegetarian.

Blackened Fish Tacos are a fan favorite. Other meals include Grilled Orange Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo.

Honey I’m Home Nutritious Foods offers free delivery in the Greater St. Louis area. To check out the menu and purchase meals, visit hihnf.com.