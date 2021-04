The Sando Shack food truck serves up Japanese-style sandwiches.

ST. LOUIS — Sando Shack is a pop-up food truck serving Japanese-style sandwiches made to order. The food truck is owned by husband-and-wife team Amy Guo and Daniel Jenson.

It focuses on a variety of katsu sandwiches. Katsu is a crispy, fried cutlet of meat, seafood or tofu made with flaky Japanese panko breadcrumbs, deep fried, with sauce.