Florissant family making signs and functional décor for your home

Don and Erica Johnson were drivers for ride sharing services when they came to a fork in the road.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Home décor is very popular right now with so many of us spending more time in our homes. A Florissant family has been busy making beautiful signs and functional décor for your home.

“While out on those routes, we would see a lot of the home décor. The ‘Welcome’ signs, door hangers, things of that nature. My wife would always see them and say, ‘That’s something I could do.’ She originally made a ‘Welcome’ sign for us,” said Don.

The husband and wife team hit the gas pedal on a new career, and Johnson Family Workshop was born.

“More and more people wanted it, and more requests came in, and things have just evolved. And it’s way more than ‘Welcome’ signs now,” said Erica.

They have perfected their craft over the past year. Don explained he had no woodworking skills going into this, but he has them now.

They sell a variety of home décor that is not only eye catching, but also functional. One of their top sellers is a stove top cover. Some other items include solo cup holders and even a party pack combo.

The whole family gets involved when it comes to helping in the workshop. Their three kids love to help their mom and dad with the beautiful décor.

Their home décor is a reminder of the importance of family.

Check out Johnson Family Workshop on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.