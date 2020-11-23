St. Louis-based subscription box 'Judaism Unboxed' is a holiday-themed baking experience

The subscription box service, Judaism Unboxed, is a holiday-themed baking experience that gets delivered 4 times a year.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Judaism Unboxed is a meaningful and educational food-centered experience in the comfort of your own home.

"It is Jewish holiday and Shabat-themed baking experiences. And so, prior to every Jewish holiday, or we do the Shabat box several times a year, these boxes are delivered to people's homes," said Chanala Rubenfeld.

Chesterfield resident Chanala Rubenfeld came up with the idea, along with her childhood friend, Erica Spitzberg Smith. The subscription box service, Judaism Unboxed, is a holiday-themed baking experience that gets delivered 4 times a year, in advance to the Jewish Holidays Rosh Hashana, Chanukah, Purim, and Passover. For Chanukah, you'll receive a Glow in the Dark Doughnut Baking Kit.

She said, "Chanukah is all about celebrating the miracle of the lights. That's why we light the menorah. It's all about spreading and making people aware of this great miracle that happened. And so we traditionally eat foods fried in oil. So we tried to combine and create a really cool experience of the significance and meaning of concept of light. So, we have glow in the dark donuts, which I think is super cool. So, it has everything you need from donut cutter to sprinkles and ingredients and flashlights, so you can see it glow in the dark."

The boxes come with informational cards, which Chanala wrote, along with her husband, who is a Rabbi.

The cards are an important part of Judaism Unboxed since they share the significance of each food item.

She said, "Chanukah celebrations are going to look really different this year. People have been ordering these to gift to grandkids or family members and also to create experiences to connect them. Different households are doing a Zoom to bake donuts or competitions within family to create a unique looking donut. It's something to bring families together, to connect with holiday and heritage, to create meaningful, fun experiences."

The boxes are just under $50 and are getting a lot of attention - not just in St. Louis and not just nationwide.

She said, "We've gotten requests to ship to Canada and England.”

Fun in the kitchen delivered to your doorstep thanks to a Chesterfield woman and her friend who had a bright idea.

For more information, visit judaismunboxed.com.

