This Florissant coffee shop is serving up latte flights

The secret ingredient to her success: menu items that you won’t find at Starbucks.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Nyshaun Harvey is the woman behind the menu at Latte Lounge in Florissant. You could say she’s caffeine obsessed.

Things have been going so well at the Latte Lounge that she will soon be opening a second location in Downtown St. Louis.

The secret ingredient to her success: menu items that you won’t find at Starbucks – like a latte flight, which is a board with five 12 oz. drinks, hot or iced. The idea came from a customer’s request. It’s so special that it’s only offered on some Fridays.

Word is out, and people have been driving in from all over to try the latte flight.

In addition to the unique latte flight, there is also a split cup. You can get two lattes in one cup, and it’s split in half. So, you can go back and forth.