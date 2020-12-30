x
St. Louis restaurant and hotel team up for a New Year’s Eve package

It comes with a stay in one of the hotel’s new rooms, a free movie, internet access, parking and a dinner for two.

ST. LOUIS — Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is partnering with The Capital Grille for a New Year’s Eve package that’s full of romance, beautiful views and delicious eats.

The Capital Grille and Chill overnight package starts at $349. That comes with a stay in one of the hotel’s new rooms, a free movie, internet access, parking and a dinner for two.

If you prefer not to stay overnight, the dinner experience is $265, and you will have your own private room from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

For more information and to make reservations, visit lemeridienclayton.com.

