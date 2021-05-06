Loyal to Local: The Rustic Door

Nine vendors are in the shop and change every two months

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Rustic Door is a shop that is proud of its zip code.

Its love for Old Town Florissant and North County runs deep, and it shows. The shop is operated by nonprofit Old Town Partners.

“We really have a passion for our area. We think our Old Town district is unique. It’s so friendly. We are able to drive around in golf carts, host fun events in the area,” said Jessica Berchtold, President of Old Town Partners.

Nine vendors are in the shop and change every two months. Almost all of them live in North County.

"Here in North County, we are proud to be from North County. We have Old Town gear, zip code signs, prints, things like that because a lot of us love to show our pride."

Funds will be used in a variety of ways, such as events, fixing something, or putting something new in.

The Rustic Door is located at 601 Rue St. Charles Street in Florissant. It’s open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.