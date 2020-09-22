80-year-old lung cancer survivor recovers from COVID-19, leaves hospital on birthday

Curly from Hillsboro turned 80 last Friday - the same day he was discharged from St. Luke’s Hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes, the best birthday presents don't cost a thing. And no amount of money could have bought Sheridan Lane, better known as Curly, the happiness he felt on his 80th birthday.

"What a birthday I tell you, my children, they are all here."

Curly, who's from Hillsboro, turned 80 last Friday. The same day he was discharged from St. Luke’s Hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He spent 30 days here. You bet his family and friends showed up to watch him walk out that door.

"This time, they really surprised me."

His son flew in for the second time this month.

Waco Lane said, "It was a surprise for him, because we are all here. It was a surprise to us, because just three weeks ago, I flew in again to say my last goodbyes because I wasn't sure he was going to make it."

It was a big day for Curly, but a big day for the hospital, too. He's the 300th COVID-19 patient to be discharged from St. Luke’s.

"I am a walking miracle. I guarantee you. I have survived so many tragedies. It has to be a miracle for me to be alive."

He has so much to celebrate. His 80th. His family. Being the 300th patient discharged. And one more thing.

Curly has been a lung cancer survivor for 5 years.

"Here I am. I live to be 80."