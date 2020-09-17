x
Three teen sisters from Ballwin start their own business making rings

The pandemic gave sisters Grace, Nora and Emma Yost the push to begin a small business that originally started out as a hobby.

BALLWIN, Mo. — When they’re not in school at Westminster Academy, this 13-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old are busy filling orders for their brand-new business.

The pandemic gave sisters Grace, Nora and Emma Yost the push to begin a small business that originally started out as a hobby. The business is called June + Co.

The three sisters create handmade rings personalized to any size. The rings are stackable, and there is no limit to how many you can wear at once.

June + Co. operates on Instagram. Their prices start at just $7.

To give them a follow or place an order, visit the June + Co. Instagram page. You can also email juneandco20@gmail.com to order.

