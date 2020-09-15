Nonprofit using the power of music to help kids learn healthy habits

Hip Hop Public Health shares complex messages in a fun way, and it’s free for all to enjoy.

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes, the best way to connect with young people, or really any people, is through music. That’s exactly what the nonprofit Hip Hop Public Health does.

Hip Hop Public Health is using fun songs to help young people remember important messages. It all started with teaching the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

“Our founder, Dr. Olajide Williams is the Chief of Staff of Neurology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. And he was wondering how he can connect with patients who are between 20 and 50 years old to help them understand the signs and symptoms of a stroke,” said Executive Director and CEO Lori Benson.

Marquette High School student Rincon Jagarlamudi was inspired by the video about the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and he is now an ambassador for the nonprofit, which is based in New York City.

“I had a lot of family members myself who suffered strokes and were paralyzed because of it. So, I took it upon myself to do what they were doing in New York City over here in St. Louis,” said Jagarlamudi.



He met the founder at an event and asked to bring the program to St. Louis. After some phone calls and emails, they brought the program to elementary schools in St. Louis.



Hip Hop for Public Health is using big names to relay its messages, such as Michelle Obama, Jordin Sparks, DMC from Run DMC, Ariana Grande, Matisyahu and their founding artist Doug E. Fresh.



During the pandemic, Hip Hop Public Health is doing its part to continue to share positive health behaviors in the most entertaining way.

For more information, visit hhph.org and youtube.com/HipHopPublicHealth.