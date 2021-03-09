New dining and entertainment destination opens in Chesterfield

Main Event just held its grand opening earlier this week.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Summer is coming to a close soon, but the fun doesn’t have to end! Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson found the perfection location for you, your friends, and family to enjoy.

Main Event just held its grand opening earlier this week. It’s an entertainment and dining destination that includes bowling, laser tag, arcade games, interactive video games, and more!

Main Event is located at 17027 North Outer Road in Chesterfield, Missouri. The hours are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturdays open at 9 a.m.