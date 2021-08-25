Things can get a little messy at Pinspiration in Chesterfield

Pinspiration is a DIY art studio located in Chesterfield, Missouri.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — DIY projects can be so much fun! In the end, you can say the final product is yours from scratch.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by a fairly new art studio that is taking ‘do it yourself’ to the next level, and things tend to get messy.

Pinspiration in Chesterfield features projects, parties, canvas painting, workshops, events, and even a Splatter Room, which speaks for itself.

Pinspiration is located at 164 Chesterfield Commons E. Road in Clock Tower Plaza.