Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson gave it a try.

ST. LOUIS — There are so many great places in St. Louis to get a burger – from smash burgers to the ones you need a fork and knife to eat.

Then, there are ones that catch you by surprise, like a burger with mac and cheese and spinach.

Well, one new food truck is doing that, and Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson gave it a try.