Recipe of the Day: Grilled Flat Iron Steak Fajitas with Roasted Hatch Chiles

ST. LOUIS — Grilled Flat Iron Steak Fajitas with Roasted Hatch Chiles

Dry Rub

1 large clove garlic, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon smoked sea salt flakes

¾ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ - ½ teaspoon Melissa’s Hatch Chile powder

1 ½ pounds flat iron beef steak

In a small bowl, stir together garlic, smoked sea salt, cumin, black pepper, and Hatch chile powder. Rub the spice mixture into the meat until both sides are well coated. Preheat the grill.

2 large green bell peppers, rinsed, seeded, and sliced into strips

1 large red bell pepper, rinsed, seeded, and sliced into strips

1 large sweet onion, peeled, halved, and sliced

2 Hatch green chiles, rinsed

1 package corn or flour tortillas

Place the Hatch chiles on the grill over medium heat. Roast 10 to 12 minutes, turning the peppers over with tongs as the skin blisters and blackens. Once the chiles are roasted, transfer them to a plastic zipper bag, seal, and set them aside to steam. When the chiles have cooled, remove the blistered skin with a paper towel. Cut off the stem and discard, split the chiles in half lengthwise, remove the seeds, and cut into thin strips.

Place bell pepper strips and onion slices in a grill basket and roast on the grill over medium heat until they have softened and are lightly charred, stirring occasionally. While the peppers and onions are cooking, place the meat on the grill. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, turn it over, and cook 3 to 4 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer registers 125 degrees for medium rare. Remove it from the heat and set it aside 5 minutes to rest. Slice into thin strips.

To assemble, tuck meat, grilled peppers and onions, and strips of Hatch chile into warm tortillas. Garnish with sour cream, if desired.