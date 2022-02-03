Schnucks ‘Good For You’ Recipe: Salmon Fried Rice

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean makes one of the Schnucks 'Good For You' wellness program recipes

ST. LOUIS — Salmon Fried Rice

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1 lb. skinless wild salmon fillet

1/2 cup frozen peas

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. minced ginger

2 cups cold cooked brown rice (or 1 (8.8 oz.) pouch Uncle Ben’s Whole Grain Brown Ready Rice)

3 eggs

2 tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

toasted sesame seeds, to serve (if desired)

sriracha sauce, to serve (if desired)

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add salmon and cook 10–12 minutes, or until it flakes easily with a fork, turning once halfway through. Remove from skillet and flake into 1-inch pieces.

In the same skillet, heat remaining vegetable oil over medium-high. Add peas, green onion, garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring frequently, 4–5 minutes or until peas are tender. Add rice and cook, stirring frequently, 2–3 minutes or until slightly golden and toasted.

Push mixture to one side of the pan and add eggs to the other side. Cook egg, stirring constantly, about 1 minute or until scrambled.

Pour soy sauce and sesame oil over top; stir together all ingredients in pan. Add salmon back to pan and toss gently to heat through. Serve topped with toasted sesame seeds and sriracha, if desired.

Click here to check out more recipes from Schnucks.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.