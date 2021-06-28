Scandinavian Designs furniture company opens first Missouri location

It’s a 30,000 square ft. showroom.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — There is a new furniture company in town that is all about modern design and quality craftsmanship.

Scandinavian Designs just opened its first Missouri location in St. Peters. It’s a 30,000 square ft. showroom.

The address is 5821 Suemandy Drive in St. Peters. For more information, call (636) 329-6110 or visit scandinaviandesigns.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.