Eat good to feel great with Simply Schnucks

ST. LOUIS — Do you ever go to the grocery store and completely forget what you were supposed to get? This is why Dana always goes to the store with a list, and she also gets help from Simply Schnucks magazine.
Dana makes her list using the Schnucks app and then finds the Simply Schnucks magazine right inside the door. You can also get a digital copy at Schnucks.com/simplyschnucks. Bright, easy to find bins are placed throughout the store with “better for you” items to check out. If you are looking for something specific, type it into the Schnucks app and it will tell you the location in the store.
You can think of the Simply Schnucks magazine as a healthy eating guide. It has 50 meal and snack ideas to jump start your wellness goals. Also, it’s free! Each recipe is calorie and portion controlled to take the guess work out of eating healthy.
Going grocery shopping is also a great way to get your steps in if you are taking part in the Schnucks Step Challenge.
Schnucks Rewards members will earn 2X the points on these and other healthy items for over 400 total items all throughout January. To check out the magazine online go to Schnucks.com/simplyschnucks.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
