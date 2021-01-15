Take part in the Schnucks Step Challenge

Earn rewards and get fit this winter with the Schnucks Step Challenge.

ST. LOUIS — It can be a little intimidating to get out into the cold weather this time of year, so Schnucks’ Step Challenge is making it easier to stay active this winter. For the second year in a row, Schnucks is hosting a community step challenge to encourage healthy habits in the new year.

We all know that getting regular activity is good for us, but actually doing it is another story. That’s why the Schnucks Step Challenge was created to give us some incentive for healthy habits. Schnucks Registered Dietitian Allison Primo is here to tell us more.

Allison says it is recommended that adults get a minimum of 150 minutes per week of activity/ exercise. That adds up to about 30 minutes a day. You don’t need a treadmill to get steps in, you just have to get creative. Allison mentions that you can park farther away when you go to the store for one option to get more steps in.

The Schnucks Step Challenge goes through February. If you are a Schnucks rewards member, you are eligible to receive exclusive offers, coupons, free items, and even Schnucks rewards points. To join, text the word “steps” to 27126 and follow the directions. You can use anything from a smart phone to a classic pedometer. Download the Stridekick app and follow the instructions to get started. You can also learn more and register at Schnucks.com/steps or Schnucks.com/fitness.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.