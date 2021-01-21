Treats Unleashed can help find the best diet for your pet

Find out what a raw diet is and how a balanced raw diet could beneficial for your pet.

ST. LOUIS — Why not make 2021 the year that you and your pet eat healthier, together! The experts at Treats Unleashed can help with that and they will brainstorm with you for free in store, on the phone, or even online. They can help you find the best food for your pet, no matter the budget you are working with. Teresa Miller is here to tell us more.

Teresa says they have seen a big push into raw foods for people as well as pets. She mentions that a raw carrot will always be good for your pet, but when it comes to raw meats you have to be a little more careful. Raw food can have many benefits for your pet like providing a shiny coat, better digestion, and more.

Teresa explains that when she talks about a raw diet, she means a balanced raw diet. You want to make sure you are using products that are formulated specifically for pets so that it has all of the vitamins and minerals that they need. Changing your pet’s diet can be a good idea to help promote gut health. Treats Unleashed has several tips to help make that transition. You can even supplement the food they are already using if you don’t want to change everything.

