Show Me Show Down: Rams vs. 49ers

Test your Rams trivia knowledge!

LOS ANGELES — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: Which Rams DE coined the term “sack”?

Answer: Hall of Fame Defensive End Deacon Jones

Jones coined the term “sack” back in the 1960s during the Rams first stint in LA. Jones thought sack was the perfect word to describe when defensive players like himself tackled the passer behind the line of scrimmage, making the other team lose yards.

