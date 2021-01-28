Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Recipe for Chicken & Tomato Marsala

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks dietitian Allison Primo is here to show Dana how to make a Chicken and Tomato Marsala.
Ingredients:
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 10 oz. cherry tomatoes
- 2 tbsp. tomato paste
- 1/2 cup Marsala or sweet red wine
- 1 cup unsalted chicken broth
- 1 (12 oz.) pkg. spiralized zucchini
- 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
- chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Rub chicken thighs with 1/4 cup oil and Italian seasoning. In a large pan over medium-high heat, sear chicken thighs for 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
- Add mushrooms, garlic powder, onion powder and tomatoes to pan and cook for 5–7 minutes until mushrooms and tomatoes are softened. Stir in tomato paste and cook for 1 minute more. Add wine and simmer for another minute, then stir in chicken broth.
- Return chicken to pan, cover and cook for 7–10 minutes until chicken reaches 165 degrees. While chicken cooks, toss zucchini with 1 tablespoon oil and roast on a baking sheet for 10 minutes in a 400-degree oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
- Garnish with chopped parsley and serve over roasted spiralized zucchini.
