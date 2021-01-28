x
Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Recipe for Chicken & Tomato Marsala

Simply Schnucks Magazine is full of healthy recipe ideas that are perfect for busy families.

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks dietitian Allison Primo is here to show Dana how to make a Chicken and Tomato Marsala. 

Ingredients: 

  • 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 1 tbsp. Italian seasoning
  • 8 oz. sliced mushrooms
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 10 oz. cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tbsp. tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup Marsala or sweet red wine
  • 1 cup unsalted chicken broth
  • 1 (12 oz.) pkg. spiralized zucchini
  • 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
  • chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Rub chicken thighs with 1/4 cup oil and Italian seasoning. In a large pan over medium-high heat, sear chicken thighs for 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
  2. Add mushrooms, garlic powder, onion powder and tomatoes to pan and cook for 5–7 minutes until mushrooms and tomatoes are softened. Stir in tomato paste and cook for 1 minute more. Add wine and simmer for another minute, then stir in chicken broth.
  3. Return chicken to pan, cover and cook for 7–10 minutes until chicken reaches 165 degrees. While chicken cooks, toss zucchini with 1 tablespoon oil and roast on a baking sheet for 10 minutes in a 400-degree oven. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
  4. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve over roasted spiralized zucchini.

Go to schnucks.com/simplyschnucks for more exciting recipes!
