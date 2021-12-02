St. Baldrick’s Foundation teams up with Mann Meats to raise money for childhood cancer research

Mann Meats is offering a free pulled pork sandwich on Saturday to those who donate, as well as giving 10% of sales that day to St. Baldrick’s.

ST. LOUIS — This weekend, you can help raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research.

Mann Meats in Old Town Florissant will be offering free pulled pork sandwiches this Saturday, February 13, and all they ask is for a donation of any amount.

That, along with 10% of sales that day, will be donated directly to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. After the free sandwich, any additional pulled pork sandwich you buy will be $5, and 100% of those sales will go straight to the foundation. The foundation is putting on this event to raise money to find the best treatments for kids with cancer.

Just enter through the lobby, make a donation, and you will receive that free pulled pork sandwich.

Mann Meats originated as a food truck in 2018, and they upgraded from that to a location in Florissant in 2019. Giving back isn’t a new thing for the restaurant. In April of 2020, Mann Meats delivered more than 700 meals to police departments, fire stations and hospitals all across the St. Louis area. They have also donated to staff at several nursing homes and other locations.

It didn’t stop there. For the past two years, Mann Meats has dropped off whatever food they don’t sell or their leftovers from food truck events to local departments.

Mann Meats Carry Out Restaurant is located at 300 St. Ferdinand Road in Florissant, Missouri. It’s open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit mannmeats.com.

The St. Baldrick's Virtual Shave and Share will happen the entire month of March 2021. Register or donate here.