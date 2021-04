Author Dea Hoover wrote “STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’s Hidden Treasures”

ST. LOUIS — There is a new book that takes you on a scavenger hunt to discover treasures of the Gateway city.

The book will send you all over St. Louis to 17 neighborhoods as you follow the photos and cryptic clues.

Author Dea Hoover wrote STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’s Hidden Treasures. She joined Show Me St. Louis live from The Hill to talk more about the book.