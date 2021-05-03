Loyal to Local: Sunny + Luna

Her bracelets are statement pieces, and she sells the entire collection on her website.

ST. LOUIS — Courtney Colaneri, an Ellisville mom, started Sunny + Luna a few years ago. It’s a local jewelry business she started with a little push from her friends.

Making jewelry was a craft she enjoyed doing with her mother and grandmother growing up and something she stopped when she entered college. Her friends loved her work and encouraged her to make bracelets for them.

Her bracelets are statement pieces, and she sells the entire collection on her website. Around town, you will find different pieces at Mix & Match in South City, La Ville in Ellisville, and Pure by Jen in Wildwood. At Cat’s Meow Personalized Gifts in Des Peres, you can find her high school bracelets.

Sunny + Luna offers shipping nationwide, along with local porch pickup. She has also been offering delivery to St. Louis customers within a 20-mile radius.

To shop her collection, visit sunnyandluna.com.