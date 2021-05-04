Tax Day is May 17th this year

Andy Crouppen is here to tell us about the extended Tax Deadline and what it means for filing this year.

ST. LOUIS — Tax Day isn’t the usual April 15th this year, it has been extended to mid-May because of the pandemic. Here with what both Missouri and Illinois residents need to know is Andy Crouppen with Brown & Crouppen.

Andy begins by saying that this is good news for most people, and he also reminds us that this is only the deadline and does not mean that you cannot file earlier. If you can file earlier, you are encouraged to file earlier. Andy says that you will generally get your return within 21 days.

The deadline is typically April 15th, but it has been extended to May 17th and this applies to all individual taxpayers and those who are self-employed. Missouri and Illinois have extended their State tax deadlines to May 17th as well. However, Andy notes that sometimes self-employed people or those with secondary sources of income have estimated payments that are due on April 15th, and that deadline has not been extended.

