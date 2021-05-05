Loyal to Local: Vivola Express

The sandwich shop slices everything fresh to order.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A Maryland Heights deli has been serving up delicious soups and sandwiches for more than 20 years.

Photojournalist Jim Viehman visited Vivola Express for today’s Loyal to Local on Show Me St. Louis. The business is named after the owner’s mother.

The sandwich shop slices everything fresh to order. It offers about 20 different varieties of meat, about 15 varieties of cheese, and about 10 varieties of bread.

Vivola Express is located at 1911 Schuetz Road in Maryland Heights. It is only open for lunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.