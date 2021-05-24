Loyal to Local: The Secret Gardeners

Amy Garrett launched The Secret Gardeners in 2016.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — If you’re looking for flowers for an upcoming wedding or to give as a gift for any special occasion, there is a business in Edwardsville that can help.

Amy Garrett launched The Secret Gardeners in 2016. They specialize in wedding flowers. However, there are also beautiful florals put together for just every day. The flowers are planted in vintage keepsakes.

On Wednesdays, The Secret Gardeners host a Walk-In Wednesday at the shop in Edwardsville. The address is 440 East Vandalia Street in Edwardsville, Illinois, and hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delivery and pickup options are available Tuesday through Friday. Orders can be placed by calling (618) 210-5385, through social media, or on the website.